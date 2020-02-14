Turkish President Erdogan named world’s popular Muslim leader

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan named world’s most popular Muslim leader, according to an annual popularity index of world political leaders released by Gallup International in collaboration with Gallup Pakistan.

According to a survey, Erdogan has emerged as the most popular Muslim leader in the world at 30% rating.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman comes in second at 25% and President Rouhani of Iran finishes at number three with a 21% rating.

Merkel of Germany at 46% leads the world followed by Macron of France at 40%, Putin at 36%, Trump at 31% and Erdogan of Turkey at 30%. These emerge as the top five global leaders.

Erdogan arrives in Pakistan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday arrived in Islamabad on a two-day official visit over the invitation of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Prime Minister Imran received the Turk president at Nur Khan Airbase. PM Khan was accompanied by federal cabinet members. PM Imran personally drove Tayyip Erdogan to the Prime Minister’s House.

Read more: Erdogan assures full support to Pakistan on FATF issue

He was greeted by a guard of honour upon his arrival at PM House. Turk president also addressed the joint sitting of parliament in Islamabad here on Friday.

Comments

comments