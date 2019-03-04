Turkish president says ready to help calm tensions between Pakistan, India

ISTANBUL: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said Turkey is ready to do its part to help calm tensions between Pakistan and India.

Speaking at an election rally in the Turkish province of Trabzon, he said he spoke with Prime Minister Imran Khan about rising tensions between the two nuclear powers and conveyed that Turkey is ready to do its part to de-escalate the tensions.

“Turkey has sincere relations with both Pakistan and India. Increasing the tension and adding fuel to the flames have no use for anyone,” a Turkish media outlet quoted the president as having said.

Erdogan lauded Pakistan’s move to release a captured Indian pilot as a peace gesture and added he looks forward to seeing similar steps from India.

Pakistani officials earlier on March 1 handed over Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot Abhinandan Varthaman to Indian authorities at Wahga Border crossing as a peace gesture aimed at calming tensions with New Delhi.

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s decision to release Abhinandan has been appreciated by many world leaders.

A day earlier, British Prime Minister Theresa May and Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani held telephonic conversation with PM Khan and lauded the move to release the Indian pilot.

