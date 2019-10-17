Turkish President threw Trump’s ‘don’t be a fool letter’ in trash: sources

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday threw US President Donald Trump’s not to ‘be a fool’ letter in the bin, BBC reported.

“President Erdogan received the letter, thoroughly rejected it and put it in the bin,” said a report by BBC.

The US President Donald Trump warned Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in a letter about Turkey’s incursion into Syria, “Don’t be a tough guy” and “Don’t be a fool!”

The October 9 letter was released by the White House on Wednesday as Trump battled to control the political damage following his decision to pull US troops out of northern Syria, clearing the way for the Turkish incursion against America’s Kurdish allies.

The letter tried to persuade Erdogan to reverse a decision to invade Syria that Erdogan told Trump about in an October 6 phone call.

Meanwhile, US Vice President Mike Pence met President Tayyip Erdogan in Turkey today (Thursday) on a mission to persuade him to halt an offensive against Kurdish fighters in northeast Syria, but Turkish officials said the action would continue regardless.

Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo did not speak to reporters before the start of the meeting with Erdogan.

