Turkmenistan envoy calls on COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Turkmenistan ambassador to Pakistan, Atadjan Movlamov called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the GHQ, ISPR reported on Tuesday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), matters of mutual interest, security and defence cooperation were discussed during the meeting.

The (TAPI) pipeline project also came under discussion during the meeting, said ISPR.

Earlier on Monday, China’s Central Military Commission Vice-Chairman General Xu Qiliang here called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military’s media wing, prevailing situation in occupied Kashmir, regional security, defence cooperation and other issues came under discussion in the meeting.

On the occasion, COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa hailed China’s unflinching support for Pakistan on all important issues including Kashmir dispute.

