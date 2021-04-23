Turtle crashes through windshield of car, hits woman in head

FLORIDA: A turtle crashed through the windshield of a car on a highway and struck a 71-year-old woman in the head in Florida.

According to police, a woman was driving her car on Interstate 95 when an object crashed through her windshield and struck her 71-year-old mother, in the head.

The woman called 911 and sought help. A driver who stopped to help during the 911 call identified the object that came through the glass as a turtle.

Amazingly, the turtle survived the accident. However, the caller’s mother was taken to Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach, where doctors determined a cut above her eye was not a serious injury. She is expected to make a full recovery, United Press International reported.

Officer Andre Fleming, a police spokesman, said firefighters discovered the turtle was alive and apparently free of serious injuries, suffering only scratch marks to its shell. Fleming said firefighters released the turtle into the nearby woods.

Police said the animal may have been thrown into the air by a nearby vehicle.

