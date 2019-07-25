LAHORE: Inspector General Prison (IGP) has removed facilities of TV and Air conditioner (AC) from the prison cell of incarcerated PML-N supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on the directives of Punjab government, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to jail superintended, the other ‘B’ class facilities provided to disqualified PM Nawaz in jail were also taken away.

Earlier today, the Punjab government had directed IG prisons to remove the Air conditioner from the room of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in jail.

Punjab home department wrote a letter to IG prisons at which it has been said that no accused will be given any facility without the permission of Prime Minister Imran Khan and also no concession will be given to those who are imprisoned in money laundering charges.

It must be noted that Prime Minister Imran Khan during his address in Capital One Arena in Washington said that he will take back all the facilities including AC and tv in jail from Nawaz Sharif after returning to the country.

Addressing gathering of Pakistani community at Capital One Arena in Washington DC, Imran Khan said in Naya Pakistan everyone is accountable and there could not be two separate laws for rich and poor.

“The PTI government’s vision is to turn the country into a welfare state on the pattern of Riyasat-i-Madina”, he said.

Talking about the debt of the country, he said Pakistan was looted by previous governments and its debt raised from six thousand billion to thirty thousand billion rupees in just last ten years. He said PTI government inherited huge debt and the national institutions were sinking in the loss.

