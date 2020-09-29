Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Veteran TV actor Mirza Shahi passes away

Mirza Shahi death

KARACHI: Veteran television actor Mirza Shahi has passed away at the age of 70 here in Karachi, a week after being diagnosed with novel coronavirus, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to family sources, Mirza Shahi has died of a heart attack.

Last week Shahi was diagnosed with coronavirus and had been shifted to Civil Hospital Karachi where he was on a ventilator.

Along with Shahi, both his wife and daughter had also tested positive for Covid-19.

Mirza Shahi started his film career in 1965. Some of his popular works include films Chakori, Quddusi Sahab Ki Bewah, and an Eid special play Eid Train. His last popular comedy-drama serial was Nadaniyan.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

PIA operated 91 flights for Saudi Arabia, says CEO Arshad Malik

Pakistan

Skulls, human bones found in Karachi’s Defence used for study purpose: medical…

Pakistan

Top Afghan peace negotiator Abdullah Abdullah calls on PM Imran Khan

Must Read

Petroleum prices likely to be decreased for October


ARY NEWS URDU