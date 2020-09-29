Veteran TV actor Mirza Shahi passes away

KARACHI: Veteran television actor Mirza Shahi has passed away at the age of 70 here in Karachi, a week after being diagnosed with novel coronavirus, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to family sources, Mirza Shahi has died of a heart attack.

Last week Shahi was diagnosed with coronavirus and had been shifted to Civil Hospital Karachi where he was on a ventilator.

Along with Shahi, both his wife and daughter had also tested positive for Covid-19.

Mirza Shahi started his film career in 1965. Some of his popular works include films Chakori, Quddusi Sahab Ki Bewah, and an Eid special play Eid Train. His last popular comedy-drama serial was Nadaniyan.

