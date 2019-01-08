TV channels directed not to air dramas with controversial themes

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has directed all the television channels to avoid air dramas containing controversial themes, indecent dressing and gesture, Radio Pakistan reported on Tuesday.

In a statement, the authority said that such content is not only distressing for the viewers but is also against the commonly accepted standards of decency.

It further said that prevalent, rampant trend of airing quiet bold themes in Pakistani drama industries has resulted in massive public complaints.

The viewers have severely criticized content being shown in dramas these days.

The PEMRA in view of such complaints advised all TV channels to stop airing such content in dramas and produce content in consonance with the socio-culture norms as per aspirations of Pakistani society.

The Authority is responsible for facilitating and regulating the establishment and operation of all broadcast media and distribution services in Pakistan established for the purpose of international, national, provincial, district, and local or special target audiences.

