TV series His Dark Materials premieres exclusively on HBO on November 4.

An award-winning epic trilogy of fantasy novels by Philip Pullman follows Lyra played by 14-year-old Logan star Dafne Keen.

Hailing from a world parallel to our own, the rebellious orphan begins a global quest for her missing friend, the latest victim in a string of kidnappings plaguing her city.

The series also delves into “the deeper mythology” explored in Pullman’s new trilogy The Book of Dust.

Executive producer Jane Tranter revealed it has drawn tidbits from the book.

“We use a tiny bit, which I can’t tell you. You’ll have to wait and see,” she told Entertainment Weekly.

His Dark Materials will also be available on HBO NOW, HBO GO, HBO On Demand and partners’ streaming platforms.

Comments

comments