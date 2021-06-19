TW: Minor sexual abuse victim attempts to end his life

THATTA: A minor boy in District Thatta who has been an alleged victim of child molestation has reportedly given in to his trauma and attempted on Saturday to take his own life landing in serious health condition after the father of the arrested perpetrator continues to threaten him and his family, ARY News reported.

He is under treatment in a hospital in Karachi where he was shifted after he attempted to commit suicide and his health deteriorated.

The student of class nine was sexually abused and after a complaint to police, the alleged perpetrator has been detained but the victim’s father said his family is being threatened.

READ: School van fired upon in Mastung, four female teachers injured

In an other horrific incident to have taken place today, at least four female teachers sustained injuries after unidentified assailants opened fire on a school van in the Mastung area of Balochistan province.

According to Levies sources, unidentified armed men opened fire on a school van for female teachers in the Parangabad area of Mastung, inflicting bullet wounds to four teachers.

The women were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. The sources said that personnel of the Levies force cordoned off the area and began a search for the suspects.

