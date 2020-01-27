Kobe Bryant, one of the NBA’s all-time greatest players whose international stardom transcended basketball, died at the age 41 on Sunday in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles along with his 13-year-old daughter and seven others on board.

His death has led to an outpouring of grief on social media and during all this a message posted on the microblogging website in 2012 is being shared on the online platforms, predicting how the basketball player would die, without mentioning any dates of the incident.

Kobe is going to end up dying in a helicopter crash — .Noso (@dotNoso) November 13, 2012

“Kobe is going to end up dying in a helicopter crash,” reads the tweet which was shared on November 14, 2012.

The tweet has left the users in shock as some even questioned its authenticity.

Theres no freaking way… 8 years ago someone could have said this… and then 8 years later… having it come true… — NRG Vraxooo (@Vraxooo) January 26, 2020

This is your fault! pic.twitter.com/BdyxAWOluR — Kevin Mantra (@mantrakevin) January 26, 2020

Some people called the tweet fake. However, one Twitter user explained why the tweet could not have been edited and is, in all probability, real.

1. Twitter does not have an API that allows for changing post dates (or changing tweets in anyway). Tweets are immutable once posted. — Mike Beasley (@MikeBeas) January 27, 2020

Bryant was known since his playing days to travel frequently by helicopter to avoid the Los Angeles area’s notorious traffic.

Read More: NBA legend Kobe Bryant killed in helicopter crash

His Sikorsky S-76 chopper went down in foggy weather shortly before 10 a.m. (1800 GMT) in hilly terrain just outside Calabasas, California, about 40 miles (65 km) northwest of central Los Angeles, sparking a brush fire, officials said.

“There were no survivors,” Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva told a news conference, saying the flight manifest showed nine people on board. He declined to identify them.

