Tweet predicting Kobe Bryant’s death goes viral

Kobe Bryant-nba legend-dies

Kobe Bryant, one of the NBA’s all-time greatest players whose international stardom transcended basketball, died at the age 41 on Sunday in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles along with his 13-year-old daughter and seven others on board.

His death has led to an outpouring of grief on social media and during all this a message posted on the microblogging website in 2012 is being shared on the online platforms, predicting how the basketball player would die, without mentioning any dates of the incident.

“Kobe is going to end up dying in a helicopter crash,” reads the tweet which was shared on November 14, 2012.

The tweet has left the users in shock as some even questioned its authenticity.

Some people called the tweet fake. However, one Twitter user explained why the tweet could not have been edited and is, in all probability, real.

Bryant was known since his playing days to travel frequently by helicopter to avoid the Los Angeles area’s notorious traffic.

Read More: NBA legend Kobe Bryant killed in helicopter crash 

His Sikorsky S-76 chopper went down in foggy weather shortly before 10 a.m. (1800 GMT) in hilly terrain just outside Calabasas, California, about 40 miles (65 km) northwest of central Los Angeles, sparking a brush fire, officials said.

“There were no survivors,” Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva told a news conference, saying the flight manifest showed nine people on board. He declined to identify them.

