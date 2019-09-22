At least 26 people dead as passenger van plunges into gorge

DIAMER: At least twenty-six people lost their lives and twelve others got injured after the passenger van they were travelling in fell into a gorge in the Diamer, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to the police control room, the van met an accident near area of Getti Das in Diamer, resulting into death of at least 26 passengers and wounds to 12 other passengers.

Getting the information, rescue 1122 teams reached the spot to retrieve the bodies from the gorge.

Following the incident, an emergency has been imposed in the hospitals of the area. Women and children are also included among the dead, said Faizullah Firaq, the spokesperson of the GB government.

The cause behind the dreadful incident could be ascertained initially.

Earlier on August 12, at least five people had lost their lives and eight others got wounded after the passenger van they were travelling in fell into a ravine in the Upper Dir district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

As per details, the van was going to Barawal area from Teemargara area in Lower Dir.

The driver lost control of the vehicle, due to which it veered off the course and plunged into the ravine.

