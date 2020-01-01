Twin brothers who starred on TV reality show commit suicide

Twin brothers who starred on a TV reality show were discovered dead in England in what investigators believe was a double suicide, according to British media reports.

Bill and Joe Smith, both 32, were both found hanging from a tree near a farm in Sevenoaks, England this weekend.

Police reported to the scene at about 11:30 am on Saturday after the bodies were discovered.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the deaths, but do not believe they are suspicious.

The TLC reality show “My Big Fat Gypsy Wedding” the Smith brothers appeared on ran for three seasons and followed itinerant Irish families.

They appeared on the third season of the show when they were working as gardeners.

Family sources told the Telegraph that Joe Smith had been diagnosed with cancer.

“Joey had cancer, and Billy told him “I’d never be able to live without you,” a cousin told the Telegraph.

“Joey told the family he got the all-clear after chemo two months ago, but we don’t know if that’s true now.

Fellow reality star Paddy Doherty, who won “Celebrity Big Brother” confirmed the tragic news on Facebook.

“I’m very sorry for their troubles from the bottom of my heart. May God look after them, may God have mercy on them, they are two angels, harmless, they were unbelievable,” Doherty wrote.

