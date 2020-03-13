A Twitter client, Brizzly Plus, gives access to the users to non-native Twitter features including an undo button and auto-deletion of their tweets.

Brizzly, a Twitter client that first launched in 2009, is back with a new goal to serve the needs of all the world’s Twitter power users.

The company has launched Brizzly Plus service today which needed a subscription that costs $6 per month, or $60 annually to avail the services of non-native Twitter features.

Undo button

The undo button allows subscribers to set a delay between when they type and send their tweet and when it posts. They can choose between no delay, a 10-second delay, or a 10-minute delay.

During that time, they can click “undo,” which cancels the tweet and gives them time to edit. They can redo any tweet, too, which allows them to make changes, tweet again, and Brizzly will delete the old tweet.

It’s not technically an edit, but it streamlines the process because Brizzly copies the text from the offending tweet automatically, The Verge reported.

Auto-delete

Meanwhile, auto-delete allows users to choose between 24 hours, one week, or one month to have their tweets deleted, regardless of whether they were sent through Brizzly.

If users do want to save certain tweets, they can do so with a feature called “Fave to Save,” which lets them set any number of likes as a threshold, and tweets that meet it will be saved from deletion.

Auto-deletion is a feature that other third-party services pioneered, and it’s one that people have seemingly enjoyed. Still, Twitter doesn’t natively allow for it.

Introducing Brizzly+ from jasonshellen on Vimeo.

People have also asked Twitter to build an edit button, but CEO Jack Dorsey has said it’ll “probably” never happen. He said it defeats the original purpose of Twitter.

“We started as an SMS, text message service. And as you all know, when you send a text, you can’t really take it back,” he said in January. “We wanted to preserve that vibe, that feeling, in the early days.”

