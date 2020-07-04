Twitter lays condition for ‘edit button’

Micro-blogging website, Twitter, has announced that it would add the much-awaited ‘edit’ button only when everyone starts wearing face mask amid COVID-19 pandemic.

The tweet from the company’s official account inspired a flood of reactions as it got around two million likes in less than 24 hours.

In a tweet on Thursday night, Twitter’s official handle wrote: “You can have an edit button when everyone wears a mask”.

You can have an edit button when everyone wears a mask — Twitter (@Twitter) July 2, 2020

The tweet got nearly 2 million likes in less than 24 hours and inspired all kinds of reactions. Some users said Twitter is best without it while some were disappointed.

Users have never stopped asking for an edit button but the company has stayed away from providing the feature. But the condition for providing the feature got laughs and inspired plenty of memes in response.

An edit button is a terrible idea and will lead to people changing their tweets once they are retweeted/quote tweeted by someone to make it seem like they shared something awful and then used to try to cancel them. @Twitter https://t.co/vAkNEso6s4 — Usama Akram (@usama3583) July 3, 2020

Twitter is perfect without the edit button — Hermaine M (@HermaineM) July 2, 2020

When everyone wears a mask, they’ll just edit this Tweet. https://t.co/tBRC7NSLjg — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) July 3, 2020

It is pertinent to mention here that Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey had earlier said this year that the company would “probably never” introduce the feature as it may cause users to inadvertently spread misinformation.

