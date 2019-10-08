Twitter reacts to Pakistan’s T20I series loss against Sri Lanka

Twitter was abuzz with memes and reactions Monday night when Sri Lanka beat Pakistan in second T20I to claim series in Lahore.

Disappointed fans took to the social media platform and tried to get over the tragic loss through hilarious jokes and memes.

This woman’s reaction went viral as diehard cricket fans thought it pretty much sums up the match. Maybe she is wondering it would have been better to buy a lawn suit than spending on the match ticket, a user remarked.

The moment she realised that "Ticket lene se acha tha me lawn ka suit banwa leti"#PAKvsSL pic.twitter.com/Un95KPRerJ — Danish Kaleem (@danesh_kaleem) October 8, 2019

Pointing out Pakistani cricketers diet, fans didn’t hesitate from blaming Biryani for the loss although it’s not even in this picture.

Seems BIRYANI has been photoshopped in this pre-match picture. #PAKvsSL pic.twitter.com/etd62iezcP — R. I. P (@RahilPitafi) October 8, 2019

Some thought of former coach Mickey Arthur and said he must be like “Are you missing me?” Under his guidance, Pakistan won the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy title on June 18.

#PAKvsSL

Hello Pakistanis

Are you still missing me??? pic.twitter.com/DORS3SxdHg — Umar Farooq (@mepetriotic) October 7, 2019

This cricket lover compared Pakistan team chasing a target to burning calories; the effect lasts for the next few days in both cases.

Watching Pakistan chase is an extreme sport. You will end up losing pounds and burning a lot of calories. The best thing is that the effect lasts for the next couple of days as well.#UmarAkmal #PAKvsSL #CricketComesHome — 𝓢𝓮𝓱𝓻𝓲𝓼𝓱 🇵🇰 (@itsmeSehrish) October 8, 2019

Meanwhile, Srilankan fans expressed their joy through GIFs.

Srilankan batsman Bhanuka Rajapaksa’s Twitter handle caught some fans’ attention too. They want to know what he was thinking when he decided on that unusual username, maybe that’s his password?

Despite men in green ending up on the losing side, fans are eager to welcome another international team to Pakistan soon. And, wonder who could it be?

The two teams will meet at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore on Wednesday for the 3rd T20I match.

