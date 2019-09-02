Twitter rejects Indian complaint of blocking Rehman Malik’s personal account

ISLAMABAD: Micro-blogging website Twitter has rejected a complaint it received against former interior minister Rehman Malik’s personal account, where the PPP leader has been vocal against India’s ongoing atrocities in occupied Kashmir.

According to Malik’s spokesperson, India had asked Twitter to block the PPP leader’s personal account over raising the Kashmir issue.

The Twitter administration through an email informed Malik about the decision in which Indian complaint was binned as baseless.

It may be noted that Twitter, last week had also rejected a complaint it received against President Dr Arif Alvi’s account.

Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari had shared a screenshot of an email received by President Alvi from Twitter, in which the company said it had received a complaint against his account regarding a tweet highlighting India’s violations in occupied Kashmir.

Read more: Twitter sends notice to ARY News for expressing solidarity with people of IOK

Twitter, however, “could not identify any violations of its rules or applicable law,” the company said, adding that it did not take any action accordingly.

On August 5, Modi’s Hindu-nationalist government revoked the autonomy of the Muslim-majority territory where tens of thousands of people have been martyred in an uprising against Indian occupation since 1989.

Comments

comments