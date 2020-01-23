Twitter rolls out emoji reactions for Direct Messages

Twitter rolled out new emoji reactions-like option in direct messages for all users, the company announced in a tweet.

The new emoji enables users to allocate a simple emoji response to any message within a thread. The reactions are similar to what you’d find on Facebook, with laughing, shocked, sad, heart, and thumbs-up options.

Say more with new emoji reactions for Direct Messages! To add a reaction, click the ❤️➕ icon that appears when you hover over the message on web or double tap the message on mobile and select an emoji from the pop-up. For more about DM reactions: https://t.co/sdMumGDBYl https://t.co/QxMVmGt8eY — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) January 22, 2020

The feature has launched with seven emoji. Twitter’s selection includes your typical thumbs up, laughing face, heart, and sad crying face emojis, but it’s also trying out a couple of more original options. There’s a fire emoji to let you show your appreciation for sick burns, and a thumbs down emoji for when you need to decide the fate of a roman gladiator.

The option was first spotted in testing by reverse engineering pro Jane Manchun Wong back in October and looks largely the same as it did then, though the emojis included have been updated.

