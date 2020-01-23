Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Twitter rolls out emoji reactions for Direct Messages

Twitter emoji

Twitter rolled out new emoji reactions-like option in direct messages for all users, the company announced in a tweet.

The new emoji enables users to allocate a simple emoji response to any message within a thread. The reactions are similar to what you’d find on Facebook, with laughing, shocked, sad, heart, and thumbs-up options.

The feature has launched with seven emoji. Twitter’s selection includes your typical thumbs up, laughing face, heart, and sad crying face emojis, but it’s also trying out a couple of more original options. There’s a fire emoji to let you show your appreciation for sick burns, and a thumbs down emoji for when you need to decide the fate of a roman gladiator.

Read More: Twitter to test a new feature to combat online abuse

The option was first spotted in testing by reverse engineering pro Jane Manchun Wong back in October and looks largely the same as it did then, though the emojis included have been updated.

Comments

comments

You might also like
ScienceTechnology

Black ‘rock’ from Pompeii is part of exploded brain

ScienceTechnology

Mobile phones in future could sweat to keep cool: report

ScienceTechnology

WhatsApp rolls out Dark Mode feature for Android

Pakistan

PM Imran invited to visit Facebook headquarters


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close