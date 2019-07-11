Twitter suffers major global outage

Twitter went down for users around the globe late Thursday night, the latest major social media network to go offline over the past month.

Twitter Inc is investigating issues related to its platform being inaccessible for users, the microblogging site said on Thursday.

Outage tracking website Downdetector.com showed that there are nearly 50,000 incidents of people across the globe reporting issues with Twitter.

The outage appeared to affect users in North America, Europe, and Asia, according to DownDetector.

On July 3, a technical glitch prevented Instagram users worldwide — as well as Facebook and WhatsApp users — from sharing or accessing photos and videos for much of the day. That was less than a month after Instagram had an outage that lasted more than two hours, following two other major outages in June.

