Twitter testing ephemeral tweets

Twitter accounts

Social networking and microblogging service, Twitter, on Wednesday announced that it is testing ephemeral tweets that disappear after 24 hours.

Twitter’s head of product, Kayvon Beykpour, said that the social networking service has initially introduced the new feature, ‘Fleets’ in Brazil.

 

In a series of  tweets, Kayvon Beykpour said, “We’ve been listening to this feedback and working to create new capabilities that address some of the anxieties that hold people back from talking on Twitter. Today, in Brazil only, we’re starting a test (on Android and iOS) for one of those new capabilities. It’s called Fleets.

He maintained that ‘Fleets’ are a way to share fleeting thoughts. Unlike Tweets, Fleets disappear after 24 hours and don’t get Retweets, Likes, or public replies– people can only react to your Fleets with DMs. Instead of showing up in people’s timelines, Fleets are viewed by tapping on your avatar.

