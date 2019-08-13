LAHORE: Chief Spokesperson of Chief Minister of Punjab Shahbaz Gill taking to the social networking website twitter, opposed the Indian Government’s move to clamp down twitter accounts of Pakistani journalists doing activism in favor of the residents of occupied Kashmir, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Gill expressed his dismay on the development and called it ‘sad and disappointing.’

He also demanded the authorities of the micro-blogging website to stand for truth, the tweet read: “Sad and disappointing. @Twitter must show grace and stand up for truth by refusing any such request.”

Sad and disappointing. @Twitter must show grace and stand up for truth by refusing any such request. https://t.co/cpmuEmPXtP — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) August 13, 2019

He asked the twitter authorities to show grace and not succumb to Indian pressure, demands and whims as a neutral party to the Kashmir conflict.

Read More: PM Imran Khan to visit Azad Jammu and Kashmir tomorrow

Earlier, According to a tweet by a Joint Secretary of the Parliament of India, Sandeep Mittal, the Indian Government has asked the authorities at the helm of affairs of the social networking website to remove 8 twitter accounts for pro-Kashmir tweets along with ARY’s senior anchor Arshad Sharif.

Sandeep Mittal’s tweet on the matter read: “Centre asks Twitter to block 8 accounts for ‘spreading rumours’ on Kashmir. But still 3 accounts @kashmir787 @Red4Kashmir,@arsched, @mscully94 (Arshad Sharif of ARY News, Mary Scully of Pakistan Today) are not blocked by Twitter. Has Twitter any explanation to offer?”

In a revelation by the Indian secretary, he unveiled that the Indian Government has officially asked the authorities managing the micro-blogging website to take down various twitter accounts for their Kashmir focused tweets and activism.

Read More: We fight our own battles, regardless of who stands with or against us:…

The Indian politician sought an explanation from twitter authorities over the accounts activity and current status in an assertive manner claiming that they must be removed after the Indian government’s intimation.

Reacting upon the development, senior anchorperson Arshad Sharif expressed his pleasure at the development, saying that the tweet would “prove to be encouragement for reporting more facts about Kashmir and to expose atrocities in Indian Occupied Kashmir.”

Comments

comments