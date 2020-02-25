Police get 7-day remand of two accused in PPP MPA murder case

NAUSHERO FEROZE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday granted seven-day physical remand of two accused in a case pertaining to the murder of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) MPA Shehnaz Ansari, reported ARY News.

Police produced Salma Khokhar and Siddiq Khokhar before the ATC in-charge judge requesting their remand for questioning in connection with investigation into the murder case.

Approving their request, the court handed over the custody of both accused to the police for seven days.

The investigation officer informed that the two nominated key accused in the case are still at large.

The 50-year old PPP leader was shot dead in Naushahro Feroze on Feb 16 over an alleged property dispute.

The incident took place when the PPP leader was attending Chehlum of her brother-in-law in Naushahro Feroze.

The police said that she was attacked over differences in a matter related to land ownership in Noshero Feroz.

