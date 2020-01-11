Two air hostesses suffer injuries during airplane landing in Lahore

LAHORE: In an unfortunate event that occurred inside of a private airline’s aircraft on Friday, two air hostesses suffered injuries as the plane landed, ARY News reported.

According to details, the aircraft carrier made a rough landing that resulted in a little turbulence and landed on the ground with a thud which made the two air hostesses lose balance and fall inside the craft.

The pilot of the airplane immediately called the civil aviation authority (CAA) and requested immediate medical assistance as soon as the plane stopped at the Allama Iqbal International Airport.

After their initial medical examination at the airport, the air hostesses were rushed to the nearest medical facility for a thorough examination of the injuries sustained by the females.

