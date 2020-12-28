Two alleged robbers beaten to death by Karachi people

KARACHI: At least two suspected robbers were killed Monday as they allegedly attempted a burglary in a shop which the owner responded with opening fire on them, ARY News reported.

As soon as the alleged robbers were caught off guard having met owner’s counter, the people in the surrounded charged on them which proved fatal for both, said police.

One of them conceded a bullet by shop-owner, the police confirmed, while the other ill-fated suspect was thrashed to death by the people.

Police said both the suspects, now deceased, belong to Lyari area of Karachi’s South whom the people subjected to the worst of physical assault.

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) West said the now departed robbery suspects had only recently been released from jail serving their sentence.

READ: Minor girl falls victim to aerial firing in Sheikhupura

Separately yesterday, a 10-year-old girl was killed and two other women injured allegedly after being hit by bullets fired during aerial firing at a wedding ceremony in Sheikhupura.

According to the details, a group of young men resorted to aerial firing during the wedding ceremony in Wandala Nasir area of Sheikhupura.

As a result, a stray bullet hit the minor, leaving her dead on the spot while two other women also sustained bullet injures. Sources said that the groom’s mother was also among the injured.

Comments

comments