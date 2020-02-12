Two alleged terrorists killed in Dera Ismail Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) officials claimed to have killed two alleged terrorists belonging to a banned outfit in a gun battle in Dera Ismail Khan – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Police said that the raid turned into an armed battle when the alleged terrorists of outlawed Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) Khiyara faction opened fire on the officials in Bagwani village located in the suburbs of Dera Ismail Khan.

Two terrorists have been killed in retaliation by the raiding team, said police, adding that the terrorists are identified as Waqar and Naveed. They said wireless set, Kalashnikov, grenade and explosive material were also recovered from their possession.

A police officer told media that the alleged TTP terrorists had been involved in attacks on police check posts, abduction for ransom, assassination of policemen and targeting sensitive installations.

Earlier in the day, security forces foiled a terror attack on the Police check post in the jurisdiction of Saddar police station in Dera Ismail Khan.

As per details, as many as 10 to 12 terrorists, riding motorcycles attacked Pota check-post with latest weapons including rocket launchers.

In retaliatory fire by the police personnel deployed at the post, the terrorists fled the scene. Following the attack, dozens of suspects were taken into custody by the police in the search operation in the adjoining areas of the post.

