Two approvers against Shehbaz family in money laundering case seek bail

LAHORE: Two suspects who have become approver in a money laundering case against Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and members of his family approached the Lahore High Court (LHC) seeking their release on bail, reported ARY News.

Shahid Rafique and Aftab Mehmood moved a bail petition in the high court through their lawyers.

They stated they had recorded their confessional statement as approver against Shehbaz and members of his family.

The petitioners admitted that they facilitated Hamza Shehbaz and others in whitening black money.

They both pleaded with the LHC to order their release on bail as they are in jail on judicial remand.

Mahmood and Rafiq had earlier recorded their confessional statements before a judicial magistrate under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). They confessed to having laundered millions of dollars to Hamza Shehbaz, Salman Shehbaz, and others through telegraphic transfers (TT) from abroad.

It is noteworthy that another alleged frontman of the Sharif family, Mushtaq Cheeni, had also confessed to laundering over Rs600m for Shahbaz Sharif’s sons.

