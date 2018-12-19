Two arrested for harassing women on social media

FAISALABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested two suspects for allegedly harassing women on the social media, in two separate actions, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to the FIA spokesman, the man named Aleem Ashraf posted obnoxious pictures of a woman, resident of Iqbal colony on a fake social media account.

“The accused was arrested on the complaint of brother of the woman,” said FIA Spokesperson.

Taking action over another complaint filed by a woman, resident of city’s area of Taj colony, the FIA team arrested accused Mubeen Nasir.

He was involved in posting objectionable pictures of the woman on two of his social media IDs.

“Investigation is underway against both the accused after lodging of case against them,” said FIA’s spokesperson.

Cyber Crime Bill

National Assembly in 2015 had passed Electronic Crimes Bill 2015 that ratified fine and punishment to cyber criminals.

According to the bill, Illegal access to data is punishable by three months prison term and 50,000 fine, according to the bill. The copy or transfer of data without permission may send a person behind the bars for as much as six months and dine him Rs one lac.

A person may also have to face up to two years imprisonment for interfering in informative stats, while he could also be fined as much as half a million rupees.

Similarly, unauthorized access to sensitive infrastructure, information system or data can get an accused jailed for five years and fined Rs 5 million.

The bill also mentions harsh punishments for facilitating hate speech, cyber terrorism, electronic fraud, issuance of cellular SIM cards and other illegal acts.

