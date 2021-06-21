Web Analytics
Two arrested after vicious dogs maul walker in Karachi’s DHA

DHA Karachi Dog Attack

KARACHI: Two vicious dogs attacked and injured a citizen in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA), reported ARY News.

The citizen, a lawyer by profession, was attacked by the two dogs when he ventured out for morning walk in DHA, Phase 6. A video clip of the horrific incident is going viral on social media platforms.

Also Read: Child dies after being attacked by family dogs

In the video, two dogs can be seen outside a bungalow. On seeing the walker, they pounce on him. The pet sitter initially tries to pull off the dogs from the man but upon failure, he flees the spot, leaving the victim to fend for himself.

The citizen later filed a complaint with Darakshan police station. He said a passer-by took him to a hospital.

WATCH: Teen fights off bear to protect dogs

Acting on his complaint, the police arrested two people, including the pet sitter.

