Two bodies of Karachi picnickers, drowned at Gadani beach retrieved

KARACHI: The dead bodies of two picnickers from Karachi were retrieved from the sea and transferred to a government hospital in Gadani, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Two men who went to Gadani beach near Karachi for a picnic were drowned this morning.

The deceased, identified as Muhammad Ibrahim Raza and Saeed Ahmed, were residents of Liaquatabad and Gulbarg areas of Karachi respectively.

The dead bodies were retrieved from the sea and transferred to the local rural health center. The bodies will be transported to Karachi for handing them over to the families.

Gadani has been adjacent to Karachi in Balochistan.

Karachi, a port city having a long coastline stretching from Cape Monze in the west to Port Qasim in the east. It is about 70 kilometres in length and has a number of beaches including Paradise Point, Hawke’s Bay, Sandspit, French Beach, Sunehra Beach, Mubarak village and Sea View.

Incidents of drowning repeatedly reported at Karachi. Among several other factors, what makes Karachi’s beaches so dangerous is said to be their undeveloped topography.

