Two bodies retrieved from canal in Sukkur

SUKKUR: Two bodies of youth were retrieved from a canal in Sukkur, said local police on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

As per details, the two bodies were fished out from a canal in Sukkur, whose heirs alleged that they jumped into the canal, during an ongoing anti-encroachment operation in the area of Ali Wahan.

“Two youth jumped into the canal to get themselves save from being arrested”, the heirs claimed.

The bodies have been shifted to the hospital for medico-legal. The identity of the youth could not be ascertained.

Last week, contingents of police and officials of Sindh irrigation department carried out anti-encroachment operation to remove illegal structures from the banks of Indus river.

In view of possible resistance against the anti-encroachment drive police was deployed armoured carriers to counter any hurdle in the work of the government agencies.

The police had on, last Wednesday detained around 100 people resisting an anti-encroachment operation to remove illegal structures on the embankments of canals of Sukkur barrage.

A large number of people have built houses and shops on the embankments of the canals of the Sukkur Barrage. These illegal localities have grown into big colonies with all civic facilities.

