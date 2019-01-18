Two brothers among three shot dead in Karachi

KARACHI: Two brothers among three people have been gunned down in Orangi Town area of Karachi on Thursday night, ARY News reported.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) west said that the two brothers and their friend were killed during a brawl in a room situated at a hilltop in Orangi Town.

The deceased were identified as Imtiaz, his brother Adnan and their fired Nadeem. Police and rescue officials shifted the bodies to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

The two broths were associated with the property business and the initial investigations suggested that apparently they were killed over land dispute, said the police officials.

The police have recovered spent bullet casings of 30-bore pistol from the crime scene and launched investigations into the killings.

It is pertinent to mention here that at least three persons had been gunned down, on November 12, over property dispute in Nothia area of Peshawar.

Firing between the two groups took place over ongoing property dispute resulting in death of three on the spot in Nothia locality of Peshawar, said the rescue service.

The bodies were moved to a nearby hospital for autopsy, while raids for the arrest of the assailants were underway, police had said.

Comments

comments