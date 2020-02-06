Two brothers drown in Bolan river

BOLAN: Two brothers drowned in a river in Bolan, Balochistan on Thursday, ARY News reported.

Rescue officials relayed the two brothers, who hailed from Quetta, drowned in the river while taking bath.

Upon being informed of the incident, trained divers arrived at the scene and fished their bodies.

Separately, a 19-year-old student drowned in Poonch River in Azad Jammu and Kashmir today.

According to details, the teenage student, Hamid Raza, fell into the river while attempting to take a selfie on the brink of the river in Kotli district of AJK.

Police said that Hamid Raza was trying to take a selfie along the river when he slipped and fell.

Rescue divers retrieved his body from the river and shifted it to the hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Sources said that the deceased was a student of B.A. at a local college.

