Two brothers shot dead in Karachi

KARACHI: Two brothers were shot dead on Monday in Karachi’s area of Kala Pul, ARY News reported, quoting rescue sources.

The deceased identified as Sajjid and Abid were targetted by unknown gunmen near Kala Pul traffic signal. Detailing the incident, the SSP South said that the deceased were going home after appearing before a court.

He said the initial investigation suggests that the incident was a result of an old enmity. The deceased were booked in many cases at Mehmoodabad, Defence, Baloch Colony and other police stations.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah after taking notice of the twin killings in the city has sought a report from IGP Mushtaque Mahar.

Showing his resentment over a surge in firing incidents in the last few days in the city, the CM directed IGP for the immediate arrest of the assassinators.

