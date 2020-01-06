Two ‘burglars’ who stole locker worth a fortune sent behind bars

KARACHI: Karachi police on Monday said they have arrested two burglars who allegedly broke into a jewellery shop in the port city and stole a locker full of gold, ARY News reported.

They said the stolen gold worth over 125 million rupees was seized from the possession of the arrested suspects who were identified as Liaquat and Asif.

The police said the alleged burglars, being part of an interprovincial gang, along with their accomplices had broken into a jewellery shop in the city’s Saudabad area last year in Dec and stolen a locker full of gold.

They broke open the locker on a mini-truck which they used to transport it and threw it in Surjani Town after emptying its contents.

A spokesperson for the Korangi police said a total of four suspects had committed the burglary. He added two accomplices of the arrested thieves are still at large and efforts are being made to arrest them as well.

The suspects had previously burgled jewellery shops in Qareemabad, Liaquatabad and Orangi Town and other areas of the city. They have also remained involved in thefts in other cities of the province, including Mirpurkhas and Hyderabad.

