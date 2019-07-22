Two CAA officials sent on compulsory retirement over ‘power abuse’

ISLAMABAD: Two officials of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) were sent on compulsory retirement on charges of misuse of authority and fabrication of facts about a project, which caused a loss of Rs45 million to the national kitty, reported ARY News.

The aviation secretary imposed a major penalty of compulsory retirement on Riaz Ahmed, additional director Human Resources department and Sumair Saeed, director engineering.

“The Competent Authority is of the opinion that you are guilty of the charges contained in show-cause notice vis-à-vis misuse of authority, defiance of procedure, rules and regulations, fabrication of facts about failed project causing huge financial loss in sum of Rs 45 million to the authority as identified by Board of inquiry,” read a notification.

“Therefore, in the exercise of power conferred upon him, the competent authority imposes a major penalty of Compulsory Retirement upon you with immediate effect under Para-7 (b)(1)(B) of Civil Aviation Authority (Efficiency and Discipline) Regulations 2014.”

