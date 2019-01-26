Two children among three injured in Sargodha gas explosion

SARGODHA: Three people, including two children, were injured in a gas-leak explosion in a building in Bhalwal tehsil of Sargodha on Saturday, ARY News reported.

According to rescue sources, the explosion led to the roof of a house and two shops caving in and burying three people under the debris.

Upon being informed of the incident, a rescue team reached the site and recovered those trapped under the debris. They were moved to hospital for medical attention.

In a similar incident on Jan 19, at least three people were killed when a gas leak caused an explosion at a house in Rawalpindi. According to the police, the incident took place in a house located in Dhok Chaudhrian neighbourhood of the city. The deceased included two women and a child.

A large number of gas leak explosions have been reported across the country this winter. People often fail to check gas appliances before going to bed and ensure that they are properly turned off and not turn on switches if they smell gas, which leads to such incidents.

