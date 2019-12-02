Two children killed as car crashes into house in Mardan

MARDAN: Two children were killed while three others sustained injuries when a speeding car crashed into a house in a Mardan neighbourhood on Monday, ARY News reported.

The deceased and injured were playing inside the terrace of the house when the car rammed into the house, tearing through its boundary wall, according to local police.

Those killed aged between four and five years, said the police.

The driver ran away from the scene after the accident while the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital.

A cause of the crash was not immediately known.

Earlier on November 11, at least three people were killed and three others were wounded, when a passenger van and a truck met an accident in Abbottabad.

According to police, the ill-fated passenger bus was on its way to Abbottabad after attending a religious gathering in Raiwind, when it met a road crash near Khokhar Meera, Abbottabad.

The bodies and the injured were moved to a nearby medical facility. The police have registered a case against the truck driver.

