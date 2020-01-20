Two children die, two injured playing in school park

ALIPUR: In an unfortunate incident involving four school children of a small district in Punjab, a pillar in the school park fell killing two and injuring two, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, the children got stuck under a concrete pillar in a government primary school which was under construction.

The school had hired construction workers to erect swings for the children to play on, one of the swings involved support pillars which fell on the children playing in the under-construction park.

Rescue and relief authorities that got to the scene of the incident said that the pillars were made structurally weak and collapsed under the weight.

Two kids came directly under the pillar and died instantly, while two others playing a little further apart got injured by the falling structure.

The injured have been shifted to the nearest healthcare facility for immediate medical treatment, it has been told that the injured children are out of danger.

