Two children drown in Rice Canal near Dadu

DADU: Two children drowned while bathing in Rice Canal near Pir Bux village of Dadu, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to rescue sources, the local divers’ fished out the bodies of the two deceased from Canal.

The deceased have been identified as 4-year-old Dua and eight-year-old Bhural Bhund.

Earlier in September, at least three minor children drowned in stagnant rainwater in Qasim Goth near Gaddani area of the city.

Two brothers, 10-year Inayat, 8-year-old Aslam and their sister Robina,12-year-old fell into a pool of water.

Dead bodies were shifted to Gaddani hospital for autopsy and then handed over to the heirs, said, rescue officials.

