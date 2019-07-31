Two children who died of electrocution in Karachi laid to rest amid tears

KARACHI: Two children, who were electrocuted to death in Karachi’s North Nazimabad, has been laid to rest amid tears, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A large number of people belonging to the area of Nazimabad attended the funeral prayers of two deceased children.

The two children, identified as Ten-year-old Muhammad Ahmed and 12-year-old Abir were playing on their bikes in the rain when they accidentally touched an electric pole.

According to eyewitnesses, their bodies were stuck to the pole for an hour.

Read More: Urban flooding hits Karachi after heavy rainfall

The death toll from electrocution caused by intermittent monsoon rains over the past 24 hours in Karachi has reached 20, according to rescue sources.

The first spell of monsoon rains began in the port city in the wee hours on Monday, affecting the ill-managed sewerage and electricity system as many areas of the city experienced hours of power cuts and roads remained inundated, causing troubles to motorists.

The rainwater from Thado Dam has also reached near the Sabzi Mandi of the city, according to reports.

Floodwater from Saadi Town has entered in villages adjacent to the Northern Bypass. Around 100 people have been stranded in floodwater in Rasool Bux Goth

