Eight-year-old boy injured in Indian firing along LoC: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Indian army troops resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation in the Barwa sector of Kashmir along the Line of Control (LoC) on Friday, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

According to ISPR, two people including an eight-year-old boy were injured as Indian troops targeted the civilian population in Barwa sector along LoC.

“Pakistan Army troops responded effectively to Indian firing,” the military’s media wing said.

The latest ceasefire breach followed on the heels of another such incident on September 23 when two soldiers of Pakistan Army had been martyrdom as Indian forces resorted to unprovoked firing in Deva Sector along Line of Control (LoC).

Read More: Pakistan lodges protest with India over LoC ceasefire breach

According to the ISPR, Sepoy Noorullah and Sepoy Waseem Ali have sacrificed their lives for the protection of the motherland.

The Pakistan Army befittingly responded to Indian aggression and caused major loss to the Indian side.

