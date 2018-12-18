Two civilians injured in cross-LoC firing by Indian troops

RAWALPINDI: Two civilians were injured as Indian army resorted to unprovoked firing in Rawlakot sector of Line of Control (LOC), said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Tuesday.

The military wing of media, said two civilians — 16 years old Muhammad Adnan and 47 years old Muhammd Rasheed — got injured in unprovoked firing by the Indian army in Rawlakot sector.

The injured were evacuated to a nearby facility for treatment. Pakistan Army in a befitting response targeted Indian posts, the ISPR added.

Indian forces had so far carried out over 2312 ceasefire violations along the LoC and the Working Boundary this year, so far, resulting in martyrdom of 34 innocent civilians and injuries to 135 others.

Yesterday, Corps Commander Rawalpindi Lieutenant General Bilal Akbar, visited troops along Line of Control (LoC) in Kel Sector, said the ISPR.

According to ISPR’s press release, Lieutenant General Bilal Akbar, during his visit appreciated troops for their state of readiness and befitting response to Indian Cease Fire Violations (CFVs).

