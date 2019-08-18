Two civilians martyred as India resorts to unprovoked shelling along LoC

RAWALPINDI: At least two people were killed when Indian troops violated ceasefire by resorting to shelling along the restive Line of Control (LoC) in Hot Spring Sector of Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Indian army targeted the civilian population with mortars and anti-tank guided missiles.

As a result, two elderly innocent civilians, named as Lal Muhammad son of Muhammad Din, aged 75 years, and Hassan Din son of Lal Din, 61, both residents of Village Nagrai, embraced martyrdom.

“Reportedly two Indian army soldiers killed and many injured as Pakistan Army engaged posts from where fire was directed,” the military’s media wing said.

India has continuously been breaching ceasefire along the LoC.

Earlier, on Aug 16, a Pakistan serviceman was martyred in unprovoked firing by India in Buttal Sector on the LoC.

Before that three soldiers of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom when Indian troops fired from across the Line of Control on August 15.

Director General ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor had said in a tweet that three Pakistani soldiers, named as Naik Tanveer, Lance Naik Taimoor and Sepoy Ramazan embraced martyrdom in Indian firing along the LoC.

He termed the Indian firing as an attempt by New Delhi to divert attention from “precarious situation in IOJ&K (India-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir).”

