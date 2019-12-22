Web Analytics
Two cruise ships collide in Mexico, video goes viral

Ships collide

MEXICO CITY: Six people have minor injuries after two Carnival cruise ships collided on Friday off the coast of the Mexican island of Cozumel.

Video of the incident, captured by passengers on land and on a cruise ship nearby, shows the Carnival Glory crashing into the end of Carnival Legend.

“Carnival Glory was maneuvering to dock when it made contact with Carnival Legend which was already alongside,” the company said in a statement. “We are assessing the damage but there are no issues that impact the seaworthiness of either ship.”

Civil protection authorities in Cozumel said the incident took place at around 8.30 am local time and that officials were investigating.

The injured were shifted to hospital where their condition is out of danger, said authorities.

