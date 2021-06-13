Two CTD officers booked after suspect dies in custody in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: A murder case has been registered against two officers of the Counter-Terrorism Department after the death of a suspect in their custody in the federal capital, ARY News reported.

An FIR has been registered under sections 322 (Punishment for murder) and 34 (Acts done by several persons In furtherance of common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Islamabad, Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman took notice of the incident and officers involved in the negligence were arrested last night.

IGP had ordered an inquiry into the incident and sought a report from the Senior-Superintendent of Police (SSP) Investigation.

The deceased was identified as Hassan, 15, a resident of Lower Dir, KPK. His family and friends also staged a demonstration on Saturday to protest the custodial death.

According to a statement by the police, the suspect died due to inadequate medical treatment amid extreme heat and fever.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Sunday telephoned IGP Islamabad over the death of a Lower Dir man in CTD custody in the capital.

An independent and transparent investigation would be ensured, he said while talking to CM Mahmood.

It is pertinent to mention here that the suspect had been arrested a few days ago on suspicion of involvement in the deaths of two policemen in the G-13 neighbourhood of the capital.

