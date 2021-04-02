Two dacoits killed in firing by accomplices in Faisalabad: police

FAISALABAD: Faisalabad police said on Friday that two dacoits were killed in firing by accomplices while trying to flee from the scene after being chased by citizens, ARY News reported.

Police told the media that four dacoits looted shopkeepers at a local market in Faisalabad’s Waseem Town. They later opened fire after being chased by citizens, said police, adding that weapons, motorcycle and cash were found near the dead bodies of the alleged dacoits.

The identification of the suspects was due to be made, whereas, a case will be registered at Nishatabad police station.

Read: Faisalabad woman fights off dacoits, foils robbery bid

Earlier in July last year, citizens in Karachi had foiled a mugging bid and caught two teenage dacoits from the Orangi Town area of the metropolis.

The dacoits had been identified as 17-year-old Faiz and 18-year-old Huraira who were caught by citizens from the Iqbal Market area in Orangi Town.

They were beaten up by the estranged mob before the police intervened to rescue them.

“We have recovered weapons from the possession of both young muggers,” the police had said and handed them over to Iqbal Market police station for further interrogation.

Comments

comments