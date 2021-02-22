Two dead as Karachi water tanker crashes into two cars, driver flees

KARACHI: In a tragic unfolding on Monday, the rescue officials have confirmed two men lost lives after a water tanker near infamous Gulshan e Iqbal water hydrant ran over them, ARY News reported.

According to the available details on the incident, the police have raided the water tanker station and arrested the cleaner of a said water tanker.

Police said the prime suspect Zahid, driver of the water tanker that ran over two men, fled the scene.

The truck had originally crashed into two cars which resulted in the instant casualties of two men.

Earlier last year in a similar incident, a speeding water tanker, driven by a 17-year-old boy, hit around six vehicles in the Zamzama area of the city, injuring at least three people.

According to details, a minor driver was driving a truck for the training purpose in the presence of a co-driver when he hit around six vehicles on the Zamzama road.

“The incident injured three people besides damaging the vehicles,” the police said as it arrested the driver while the other person succeeded in running away from the scene.

The driver is identified as 17-year-old Amir, who said that he was driving the vehicle on the instructions of a co-driver.

Separately to happen and reported today, the police in Pattoki claimed to foil a child trafficking bid in collaboration with Child Protection & Welfare Bureau (CPWB) where an alleged trade of minor girls had been underway.

According to the details on the matter, the raid today in the Red Light area followed a complaint made via Prime Minister Portal. The raid also recovered at least three minor girl aged between 7 and 9 years.

Police said one of the prime suspects involved in child trafficking Irfan has been arrested while his accomplices have escaped. A report has been lodged on the complaint of CPB officer against all the suspects, police confirmed.

