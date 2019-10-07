Two die, 13 hurt in Nawabshah road crash

NAWABSHAH: In a head on collision between a bus and van at Mehran Highway in Nawabshah two persons were killed and 13 others were injured, ARY News reported on Monday.

A passenger van heading to Sukkur collided with a bus from the opposite direction leaving two people dead and 13 others injured.

The injured were transferred to government hospital in nearby Daur town for medical aid.

Two injured in a serious condition were shifted to Peoples Medical University Hospital Nawabshah for medical attendance. One of the injured persons identified as Allah Dino was succumbed to his injuries.

An unidentified injured died of his injuries in Daur hospital, hospital sources said.

According to hospital sources, another injured is in a precarious condition.

Passenger vehicles involved in deadly crash were thoroughly damaged in the accident.

Two drivers fled from the scene after the incident.

Local police has taken the two vehicles in custody and registered FIR of the incident.

Comments

comments