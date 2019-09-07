Two die from electrocution in Gulistan-e-Jauhar

KARACHI: Two people died from electrocution in Gulistan-e-Jauhar area of the city on Saturday, ARY News reported.

The incident occurred in the Bhittaiabad neighbourhood where three people received electric shocks, resulting in severe burn injuries to their bodies.

Two of them died on the spot while another was shifted to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

The injured was said to be in critical condition.

According to eyewitnesses, the deceased and injured were carrying an alam (an Arabic word for flag) which touched electric wires. Resultantly, they received electric shocks.

Earlier today, Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar said at least 40 people lost their lives in the rain-related incident, mainly from electrocution, in the metropolis during the recent spell of monsoon downpour.

