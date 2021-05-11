Two die as speeding car hits motorcyclists near Keenjhar lake

THATTA: In a horrific accident reported Tuesday near Keenjhar Lake in Thatta district, a speeding car has crashed into a motorcyclist killing at least two men at the spot, ARY News learned from rescue sources.

According to the details of the incident, the two men were riding on a bike on National Highway near Keenjhar Lake and were snipped by a speeding vehicle that resulted in their instant casualties.

The local police have confirmed the incident and claimed to have arrested the suspects behind the reckless overspeeding that proved fatal.

Bodies of the two deceased have been shifted to a local hospital for case protocols and identification, however, it has yet to be discovered who the victims are.

